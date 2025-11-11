Left Menu

Uttarakhand: On the Path to Becoming the World's Spiritual Capital

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been tasked to create a development plan for Uttarakhand to become the 'spiritual capital of the world' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions, focusing on spirituality, tourism, and Ayurveda over the next 25 years, with goals set for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:58 IST
Uttarakhand: On the Path to Becoming the World's Spiritual Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been instructed to devise a strategic plan to propel Uttarakhand as the 'spiritual capital of the world,' following recommendations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This directive came during the state's silver jubilee, where PM Modi emphasized the potential of spiritual tourism, yoga, and Ayurveda over the next quarter-century.

The focus will be on developing vibrant villages as mini tourist destinations, highlighting local culture and products, while aligning with PM Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047 with comprehensive strategies and coordinated departmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

