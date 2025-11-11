Uttarakhand: On the Path to Becoming the World's Spiritual Capital

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been instructed to devise a strategic plan to propel Uttarakhand as the 'spiritual capital of the world,' following recommendations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This directive came during the state's silver jubilee, where PM Modi emphasized the potential of spiritual tourism, yoga, and Ayurveda over the next quarter-century.

The focus will be on developing vibrant villages as mini tourist destinations, highlighting local culture and products, while aligning with PM Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047 with comprehensive strategies and coordinated departmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)