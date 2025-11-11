Left Menu

David Szalay Clinches Booker Prize with Unvarnished Novel 'Flesh'

David Szalay, a Canadian-Hungarian-British writer, won the Booker Prize with his novel 'Flesh.' The story details the life of an ordinary man over decades. The prize, judged by a panel including Roddy Doyle and Sarah Jessica Parker, significantly boosts sales and profile with its 50,000-pound reward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 04:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Canadian-Hungarian-British author David Szalay has bagged the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction with his novel 'Flesh,' an expansive narrative following the life of an ordinary man over several decades.

The announcement came from a London ceremony, where Szalay emerged victorious, earning a 50,000-pound payday and significantly lifting his literary profile.

The award's judging panel featured renowned figures such as Irish writer Roddy Doyle and 'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker, emphasizing the book's compelling storytelling through subjects like migration and class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

