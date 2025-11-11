David Szalay Makes History with Booker Prize Win for 'Flesh'

British-Hungarian novelist David Szalay has clinched the prestigious 2025 Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh', making history as the first author of his dual heritage to secure the award. The acclaimed work is notable for its minimalistic prose and intricate exploration of class dynamics, power struggles, and masculinity.

The narrative follows the protagonist's tumultuous journey from a modest housing estate in Hungary to rubbing shoulders with London's elite, offering a poignant reflection on the immigrant experience and identity. As the organisers highlighted, 'Flesh' serves as a 'meditation on class, power, intimacy, migration and masculinity.'

Szalay's victory brings with it a £50,000 prize, accompanied by increased book sales and global recognition. This accomplishment extends the author's impressive career, previously lauded in 2016 when he was shortlisted for 'All That Man Is.' Offering his insights on the novel, chair of judges Roddy Doyle remarked on its unique approach to narrative structure and reader engagement.