Left Menu

Sheaffer and Emily in Paris: A Romantic Writing Revolution

Sheaffer partners with Paramount Consumer Products for a special collaboration with Netflix's series Emily in Paris. The limited-edition collection features Paris-inspired writing instruments, embodying the romantic and sophisticated spirit of the show. Available this holiday season, the collection aims to capture the charm of Paris through elegant design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:18 IST
Sheaffer and Emily in Paris: A Romantic Writing Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Sheaffer, the iconic American brand known for its sophisticated writing instruments, has unveiled a collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products for the Netflix series, Emily in Paris. Set to launch this holiday season, the exclusive collection brings the elegance of Paris and the spirit of Emily Cooper to life through unique design.

By integrating Sheaffer's classic craftsmanship with the style and flair of Emily in Paris, the collection empowers fans to embrace their creative side. Signature items include fountain pens, journals, and leather accessories, all designed to infuse a touch of Parisian romance into everyday communication.

''Emily in Paris captures themes of connection and creativity, mirroring our century-long commitment to the power of words,'' noted Sheaffer's CEO, Nikhil Ranjan. The collection showcases vibrant pinks, timeless blacks, and luxurious gold accents, appealing to the show's fashion-forward audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

IndiGo Expands Global Reach with Delhi-Guangzhou Direct Flights

 India
2
ONGC Sees Profit Dip Amid Lower Oil Prices, Boosts Deepwater Exploration Efforts

ONGC Sees Profit Dip Amid Lower Oil Prices, Boosts Deepwater Exploration Eff...

 India
3
Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

Escalation in Kupiansk: Russian Forces Thrust into Ukraine

 Global
4
Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

Supreme Court Acquits Surendra Koli in Nithari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025