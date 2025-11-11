Sheaffer and Emily in Paris: A Romantic Writing Revolution
Sheaffer partners with Paramount Consumer Products for a special collaboration with Netflix's series Emily in Paris. The limited-edition collection features Paris-inspired writing instruments, embodying the romantic and sophisticated spirit of the show. Available this holiday season, the collection aims to capture the charm of Paris through elegant design.
Sheaffer, the iconic American brand known for its sophisticated writing instruments, has unveiled a collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products for the Netflix series, Emily in Paris. Set to launch this holiday season, the exclusive collection brings the elegance of Paris and the spirit of Emily Cooper to life through unique design.
By integrating Sheaffer's classic craftsmanship with the style and flair of Emily in Paris, the collection empowers fans to embrace their creative side. Signature items include fountain pens, journals, and leather accessories, all designed to infuse a touch of Parisian romance into everyday communication.
''Emily in Paris captures themes of connection and creativity, mirroring our century-long commitment to the power of words,'' noted Sheaffer's CEO, Nikhil Ranjan. The collection showcases vibrant pinks, timeless blacks, and luxurious gold accents, appealing to the show's fashion-forward audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
