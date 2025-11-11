Left Menu

Antiquity Heist: Roman Era Statues Stolen from Damascus Museum

Thieves stole several Roman-era statues from the National Museum of Damascus. The museum had only reopened in January following Syria's civil unrest. Security measures had been heightened after the war started. An ongoing investigation is in place as officials remain silent over the specifics of the theft.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:56 IST
  • Syria

The National Museum of Damascus witnessed a startling theft as ancient statues dating back to the Roman period were stolen, officials revealed Tuesday. The cultural heist prompted the temporary closure of the museum, which had only recently welcomed visitors again after years of tumultuous civil conflict.

According to Syria's Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums, six marble statues were taken, though an investigation is underway to confirm the exact details. Security measures, including metal gates and surveillance systems installed during the war, proved ineffective against the Sunday night theft.

The disappearance was discovered early Monday, after which authorities remained reticent about the full scale of the crime. The museum, renowned for its artifacts spanning the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine eras, had transported treasures from conflict-prone areas like Palmyra to safeguard its heritage against militant destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

