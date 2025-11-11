Left Menu

Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry Unveils New Logo and Slogan

The Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry has introduced a new logo and slogan, its first update in 38 years. Developed through a competitive process, the logo represents agricultural strength and modernization. The winning design and slogan will be used in all official communications by the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:54 IST
Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry Unveils New Logo and Slogan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry unveiled a new logo and slogan on Tuesday, signaling the first change in its visual identity in 38 years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the emblem at a Mumbai ceremony, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers and the Agriculture Minister.

An open competition was held to gather innovative ideas, resulting in 761 logo entries and 949 slogan submissions. The selected slogan, 'Sashwat Sheti, Samruddha Shetkari' (Sustainable Farming, Prosperous Farmer), reflects the department's focus on modern agricultural practices.

A committee evaluated the entries, with the winning logo by Virendra Bhaidas Patil and slogan by Siddhi Bharat Desai. The updated emblem is set to become a part of all official Department communications, representing technological advancements and eco-friendly initiatives in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from spot, come up with details of Delhi blast at earliest: Sources.

Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from sp...

 India
2
Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

 India
3
Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

 India
4
Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

Security Under Scrutiny: Red Fort Blast Raises Alarm in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025