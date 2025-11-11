Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry Unveils New Logo and Slogan
The Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry has introduced a new logo and slogan, its first update in 38 years. Developed through a competitive process, the logo represents agricultural strength and modernization. The winning design and slogan will be used in all official communications by the department.
The Maharashtra Agriculture Ministry unveiled a new logo and slogan on Tuesday, signaling the first change in its visual identity in 38 years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the emblem at a Mumbai ceremony, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers and the Agriculture Minister.
An open competition was held to gather innovative ideas, resulting in 761 logo entries and 949 slogan submissions. The selected slogan, 'Sashwat Sheti, Samruddha Shetkari' (Sustainable Farming, Prosperous Farmer), reflects the department's focus on modern agricultural practices.
A committee evaluated the entries, with the winning logo by Virendra Bhaidas Patil and slogan by Siddhi Bharat Desai. The updated emblem is set to become a part of all official Department communications, representing technological advancements and eco-friendly initiatives in agriculture.
