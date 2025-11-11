Florence Pugh Opens Up on Romance and Criticism in the Spotlight

In a candid conversation on The Louis Theroux Podcast, actress Florence Pugh detailed her experience navigating public scrutiny during her past relationship with Zach Braff. The couple faced intense criticism over their age difference, forcing Pugh to limit discussions about her romantic life in the media.

Pugh reflected on the pressure to meet public expectations and the challenges posed by unwanted attention. She revealed that regardless of her expression of love and happiness, public perception often overshadowed personal realities, creating an environment akin to a 'reality show.'

The actress also recounted a significant incident in 2020 when she turned off Instagram comments after fans posted abusive messages on her birthday dedication to Braff. Despite their separation in 2022, Pugh and Braff remain amicable, with Braff recently acknowledging her acting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)