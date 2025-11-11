Left Menu

Controversy Ignites Over Sanatana Dharma Board Proposal Amid Ghee Scandal

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has proposed creating a Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board following the adulteration of ghee at Tirupati temple. His remarks have drawn criticism from YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, who accused Kalyan of political motives and failing to address past community tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:28 IST
Pawan Kalyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called for the formation of a Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Board to protect Hindu traditions, following allegations of ghee adulteration at the sacred Tirupati temple.

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team discovered that the accused produced 68 lakh kg of adulterated ghee, valued over Rs 251 crore, affecting faithful pilgrims worldwide. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, a profound spiritual destination, has been at the heart of the controversy as ghee, a crucial component of the sacred laddus, was tampered with.

Kalyan's comments sparked a sharp response from YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, who accused him of using the issue to divert public attention from more pressing concerns. Rambabu criticized Kalyan for remaining silent on other significant incidents involving the Hindu community, labeling his current stance as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

