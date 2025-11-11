Left Menu

Bridging AI and Ethics: A New Era for Journalism

An AI training program for media journalists was launched in Maharashtra, emphasizing technical and ethical skill development. The initiative, led by Manisha Verma, focuses on adapting AI responsibly in journalism, with sessions on broadcasting, reporting ethics, and tools like ChatGPT. Importance of ethical journalism in AI was highlighted by various officials.

Maharashtra has ushered in a new chapter for journalism by launching an Artificial Intelligence (AI) training program. This initiative aims to equip print and digital journalists with both technical proficiency and a strong ethical foundation, underscoring the dual requirements of modern reporting.

The program, introduced during an event that featured Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary (Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation) Manisha Verma, is a collaborative endeavor by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, along with the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters Association and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR).

Participants will engage in sessions covering AI's role in news broadcasting, AI ethics in reporting, and utilizing tools like ChatGPT, Grammarly, and Google Translate. The training is tailored to accommodate varying levels of experience and stresses practical learning. Verma emphasized the necessity for Maharashtra's journalism industry to integrate AI, with a reminder that technology should always support ethical principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

