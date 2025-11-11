Left Menu

Assam Partners with JSW Group for World-Class Heritage Museum

The Assam government and JSW Group have partnered to establish a world-class heritage museum in Assam, showcasing the renowned 17th-century 'Vrindavani Vastra'. This museum aims to uphold and promote art, culture, and heritage, and foster global cultural exchange through exhibitions and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:59 IST
Assam Partners with JSW Group for World-Class Heritage Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has teamed up with the JSW Group to create a premier heritage museum dedicated to art and culture. The museum will be established on a 45,000 sq ft site in Khanapara, with the project fully funded by the JSW Group.

Highlights of the museum include the inaugural exhibition of the celebrated 17th-century devotional textile 'Vrindavani Vastra', crafted under Srimanta Sankardev and currently housed at the British Museum in London. The museum aims to serve as a key cultural hub, featuring national and international artefacts and exhibitions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the museum would be a significant symbol of pride for the state by highlighting Assamese art and facilitating international cultural engagement. The museum will incorporate advanced climate control and security systems to preserve its artefacts, reflecting a shared dedication to cultural preservation and inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025