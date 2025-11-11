Assam Partners with JSW Group for World-Class Heritage Museum

The Assam government has teamed up with the JSW Group to create a premier heritage museum dedicated to art and culture. The museum will be established on a 45,000 sq ft site in Khanapara, with the project fully funded by the JSW Group.

Highlights of the museum include the inaugural exhibition of the celebrated 17th-century devotional textile 'Vrindavani Vastra', crafted under Srimanta Sankardev and currently housed at the British Museum in London. The museum aims to serve as a key cultural hub, featuring national and international artefacts and exhibitions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the museum would be a significant symbol of pride for the state by highlighting Assamese art and facilitating international cultural engagement. The museum will incorporate advanced climate control and security systems to preserve its artefacts, reflecting a shared dedication to cultural preservation and inspiration.

(With inputs from agencies.)