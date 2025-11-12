Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

Protestors wielding batons forcibly entered the COP30 venue in Belem on Tuesday, clashing with security personnel at the entrance.

The confrontation led to the venue being barricaded with tables. One security guard was seen being taken away in a wheelchair, visibly in pain clutching his stomach. The protestors dispersed shortly thereafter.

Part of a larger group marching towards the venue, another security guard was injured after being struck by a drum hurled by a protestor, sustaining a cut to his forehead.