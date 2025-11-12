Left Menu

Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

Protestors with batons stormed the COP30 venue in Belem, clashing with security guards. A guard was injured and whisked away in a wheelchair. The protest, part of a larger march, highlights the growing tension surrounding the conference, with some guards injured by objects wielded by protestors.

Protestors wielding batons forcibly entered the COP30 venue in Belem on Tuesday, clashing with security personnel at the entrance.

The confrontation led to the venue being barricaded with tables. One security guard was seen being taken away in a wheelchair, visibly in pain clutching his stomach. The protestors dispersed shortly thereafter.

Part of a larger group marching towards the venue, another security guard was injured after being struck by a drum hurled by a protestor, sustaining a cut to his forehead.

