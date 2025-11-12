Left Menu

Dharmendra's Homecoming: Veteran Actor Discharged Amid Media Frenzy

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital and taken home following undisclosed tests. His family refuted false media reports about his death and requested privacy. Daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini criticized the media's handling of the situation. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan visited him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 08:50 IST
Dharmendra's Homecoming: Veteran Actor Discharged Amid Media Frenzy
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra was released from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday after his family opted for home treatment following undisclosed medical tests.

Amid speculations of his health, Dr. Pratit Samdani confirmed his discharge. An ambulance transported Dharmendra to son Sunny Deol's residence in Juhu.

The family condemned media outlets for inaccurately reporting his death. Daughter Esha and wife Hema Malini publicly criticized the media's unethical approach, urging respect and privacy during his recovery. Notable Bollywood figures Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen visiting him.

TRENDING

1
Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute

Eli Lilly Cuts Ties with CVS Over Weight-Loss Drug Dispute

 Global
2
Yu Zidi: Teenage Swimming Sensation Making Waves

Yu Zidi: Teenage Swimming Sensation Making Waves

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Calls for Swift Healthcare Appointments and New Cancer Hubs

Mamata Banerjee Calls for Swift Healthcare Appointments and New Cancer Hubs

 India
4
Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion

Heightened Vigil in Delhi: Ensuring Security After Red Fort Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025