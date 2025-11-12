Dharmendra's Homecoming: Veteran Actor Discharged Amid Media Frenzy
Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital and taken home following undisclosed tests. His family refuted false media reports about his death and requested privacy. Daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini criticized the media's handling of the situation. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan visited him.
Veteran actor Dharmendra was released from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday after his family opted for home treatment following undisclosed medical tests.
Amid speculations of his health, Dr. Pratit Samdani confirmed his discharge. An ambulance transported Dharmendra to son Sunny Deol's residence in Juhu.
The family condemned media outlets for inaccurately reporting his death. Daughter Esha and wife Hema Malini publicly criticized the media's unethical approach, urging respect and privacy during his recovery. Notable Bollywood figures Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan were seen visiting him.
