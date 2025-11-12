Govinda Hospitalized: Iconic Actor on Recovery and New Projects

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalized due to fatigue from intense exercise. Speaking to ANI, the actor explained that the rigorous workout led to physical exhaustion, prompting his decision to seek medical attention.

The actor expressed that he took all necessary precautions to prevent further deterioration of his condition. Known for iconic roles in films like 'Coolie No. 1' and 'Hero No. 1', Govinda continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Bollywood fans.

Currently, Govinda is preparing for his next film, 'Duniyadari', expressing eagerness for fans to see him in top form. Meanwhile, after being admitted to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai, he has been discharged and updated the media on his health status, attributing his hospital visit to fatigue from strenuous physical activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)