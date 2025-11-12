Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Honored: A Testament to Cultural Diplomacy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was awarded an honorary DLitt by Okayama University, Japan, for her work in women's empowerment. The ceremony, held in Kolkata, highlighted cultural ties between Japan and Bengal. Banerjee plans to further these ties through education and business collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:11 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received an honorary Doctor of Letters from Japan's Okayama University, acknowledging her contributions to women's empowerment. The award ceremony was held in Kolkata, attended by Japanese dignitaries and state officials.

In her acceptance speech, Banerjee dedicated the honor to the people of Bengal and emphasized the strong cultural and academic ties between Japan and West Bengal. She highlighted the ongoing collaboration between universities in both regions, which she claims benefits educators and students alike.

Mamata Banerjee stressed West Bengal's growing international partnerships, noting significant investments from companies like Mitsubishi and Tata, and expressed hope for future collaborations with Japan. She also mentioned historical ties between the regions, citing figures like Tagore and Bose as examples of longstanding connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

