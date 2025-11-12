Nepal-India: Cultivating Bonds Through Culture and Tourism

At the recent Nepal-India Cultural Dialogue, experts from various fields emphasized the critical role of cultural and spiritual collaboration in enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations. The event, held on Wednesday, saw participation from academicians, cultural experts, and tourism entrepreneurs from both countries.

Ganesh Shah, a former science minister, underscored the unifying power of Sanatan Dharma and ancient scriptures, such as the Vedas and Upanishads, in fostering mutual understanding and peace. He advocated for focusing on shared cultural heritage over divisive politics.

Suman Ghimire of the Nepal Tourism Board highlighted the potential for spiritual tourism, suggesting the development of initiatives like the Buddhist Circuit. The event, supported by the Global Peace Foundation and attended by over 100 participants, aimed at harnessing cultural ties to boost the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)