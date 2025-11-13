Left Menu

Commemorating Valor: '120 Bahadur' Honors Rezang La Heroes

The film '120 Bahadur', about the Battle of Rezang La, highlights the courage of the 13 Kumaon Regiment soldiers. A 'My Stamp' was launched to honor these heroes, with film stars and officials in attendance. The release is set for November 21, marking a tribute to military history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:08 IST
Commemorating Valor: '120 Bahadur' Honors Rezang La Heroes
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming film '120 Bahadur' pays homage to the soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, with a special focus on the bravery of the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment. To commemorate these heroes, a customized 'My Stamp' was launched at an event in the capital city.

The Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, unveiled the stamp based on the Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh. This event was attended by notable figures such as the film's lead actor and producer, Farhan Akhtar, director Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, and Director General Postal Services Jitendra Gupta. The stamp serves as a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his fellow soldiers who endured harsh conditions in the battle.

'120 Bahadur' is set to release on November 21, bringing to life the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, reflects on one of India's most defining military moments, ensuring the story of bravery and sacrifice is shared with a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

 Global
2
Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

 India
3
Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

 Russia
4
Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025