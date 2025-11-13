Commemorating Valor: '120 Bahadur' Honors Rezang La Heroes

The upcoming film '120 Bahadur' pays homage to the soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, with a special focus on the bravery of the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment. To commemorate these heroes, a customized 'My Stamp' was launched at an event in the capital city.

The Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh, unveiled the stamp based on the Rezang La War Memorial in Ladakh. This event was attended by notable figures such as the film's lead actor and producer, Farhan Akhtar, director Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, and Director General Postal Services Jitendra Gupta. The stamp serves as a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and his fellow soldiers who endured harsh conditions in the battle.

'120 Bahadur' is set to release on November 21, bringing to life the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army. The film, produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, reflects on one of India's most defining military moments, ensuring the story of bravery and sacrifice is shared with a wider audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)