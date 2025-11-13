Curtain Falls on Danmei: China’s Crackdown on Same-Sex Romance Sparks Debate

In a move that has left fans of the Danmei genre disheartened, the Chinese government is intensifying its crackdown on the same-sex romance genre. Known for its portrayal of male romance authored mainly by women, stories are disappearing from platforms, with writers facing legal threats.

A cultural phenomenon, Danmei has gained significant traction, spawning adaptations in various media and attracting a global audience. Yet, the government's heightened scrutiny has resulted in interrogations and arrests of writers, leading some to stop publishing or shifting their work abroad to evade censorship.

Despite the government's stringent measures, the interest in Danmei persists. Enthusiasts continue seeking out these stories, driven by a desire for narratives that defy conservative gender norms. Experts assert that the evolving desires of modern Chinese women, particularly for uncensored content, are here to stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)