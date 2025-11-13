Left Menu

Curtain Falls on Danmei: China’s Crackdown on Same-Sex Romance Sparks Debate

The Chinese government has intensified its crackdown on Danmei, a same-sex romance genre popular among young Chinese women, leading to the removal of stories and authors facing legal repercussions. Despite censorship, the genre's allure remains, with writers shifting abroad and fans searching for uncensored content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:10 IST
Curtain Falls on Danmei: China’s Crackdown on Same-Sex Romance Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • China

In a move that has left fans of the Danmei genre disheartened, the Chinese government is intensifying its crackdown on the same-sex romance genre. Known for its portrayal of male romance authored mainly by women, stories are disappearing from platforms, with writers facing legal threats.

A cultural phenomenon, Danmei has gained significant traction, spawning adaptations in various media and attracting a global audience. Yet, the government's heightened scrutiny has resulted in interrogations and arrests of writers, leading some to stop publishing or shifting their work abroad to evade censorship.

Despite the government's stringent measures, the interest in Danmei persists. Enthusiasts continue seeking out these stories, driven by a desire for narratives that defy conservative gender norms. Experts assert that the evolving desires of modern Chinese women, particularly for uncensored content, are here to stay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

Tanzania's Strategic Leadership Amid Controversy

 Global
2
Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

Draft Seeds Bill 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Agriculture

 India
3
Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

Stubborn Standoff: Russia and Ukraine's Unyielding Negotiation Stalemate

 Russia
4
Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025