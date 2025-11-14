Gustaakh Ishq: A Fresh Cinematic Venture by Designer-Turned-Producer Manish Malhotra

Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh star in the forthcoming film 'Gustaakh Ishq,' set to hit theatres on November 28. The movie, directed by Vibhu Puri, marks the entry of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra into the film production arena.

Manish Malhotra expressed his long-held desire to produce and direct films, a vision that found momentum during the COVID-19 lockdown. 'I've always wanted to create something meaningful, not just follow trends,' he revealed, emphasizing the personal satisfaction derived from self-funding and establishing Stage 5 Production.

Actor Vijay Varma found the project to be a refreshing professional challenge, appreciating the opportunity to explore new facets of his craft. He commended Malhotra's proactive approach and highlighted the team's dedication to delivering a compelling big-screen experience.

Director Vibhu Puri acknowledged the unique collaboration with Malhotra, noting the mutual trust that bridges their diverse creative worlds. This venture anticipates resonating with audiences, heralding a new chapter in cinematic storytelling.

