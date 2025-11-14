Tributes to Nehru: Celebrating India's First PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, on his birth anniversary. Nehru, born in 1889, was a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle and passed away in 1964.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 07:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, on the anniversary of his birth.
Modi expressed his respects in a social media post, acknowledging Nehru's significant role in the nation's history.
Nehru was a key leader in India's fight for independence, born in 1889 and passing in 1964.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh Triumph as Sub Junior National Football Champions
Leopard Attack Tragedy: Farmer Mauled in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Pioneers New Self-Certification System to Boost Economy
Celebrating Tribal Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Commitment to Social Inclusion
Uttar Pradesh Sets Ambitious Vision for Agricultural Transformation