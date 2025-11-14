Left Menu

Tributes to Nehru: Celebrating India's First PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, on his birth anniversary. Nehru, born in 1889, was a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle and passed away in 1964.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 07:54 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, on the anniversary of his birth.

Modi expressed his respects in a social media post, acknowledging Nehru's significant role in the nation's history.

Nehru was a key leader in India's fight for independence, born in 1889 and passing in 1964.

