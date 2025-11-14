Nand Ghars: Revolutionizing Rural India for Women and Children

The Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Vedanta Group, has announced a historic milestone in India's social development with its Nand Ghar initiative. This significant accomplishment includes over 10,000 centers across 16 states, positively impacting the lives of more than four lakh children and three lakh women nationwide each day.

Nand Ghar aims to redefine the Anganwadi ecosystem by modernizing rural centers. The centers offer transformative improvements in nutrition, education, healthcare, and skill development. Aligned with India's Integrated Child Development Scheme, Nand Ghar represents a leap forward in evolving traditional Anganwadis into modern, technology-enabled education hubs.

Beyond education, Nand Ghars serve as vital community nodes where health screenings, immunization drives, and women's skill development initiatives converge. This holistic approach fosters healthier, resilient villages and empowers women to achieve economic independence. With plans to expand to 25,000 sites in Rajasthan by 2027, Nand Ghar is setting a benchmark for public–private collaboration in community transformation.