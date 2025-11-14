Left Menu

Kerala High Court Paves the Way for 'Bougainvillea' at National Film Awards

The Kerala High Court urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider the inclusion of the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea' in the 72nd National Film Awards, following issues with the registration process. The court instructed the ministry to make a reasoned decision within 10 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:00 IST
The Kerala High Court has taken a crucial step by instructing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider including the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea' in the 72nd National Film Awards submission list.

The directive comes after Amal Neerad Production, responsible for the film, filed a petition highlighting technical issues that had prevented their successful registration on the official awards portal.

The court has now called on the ministry to evaluate the appeal and issue a reasoned decision within the next 10 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

