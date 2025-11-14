Kerala High Court Paves the Way for 'Bougainvillea' at National Film Awards

The Kerala High Court has taken a crucial step by instructing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider including the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea' in the 72nd National Film Awards submission list.

The directive comes after Amal Neerad Production, responsible for the film, filed a petition highlighting technical issues that had prevented their successful registration on the official awards portal.

The court has now called on the ministry to evaluate the appeal and issue a reasoned decision within the next 10 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)