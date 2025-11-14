Kerala High Court Paves the Way for 'Bougainvillea' at National Film Awards
The Kerala High Court urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider the inclusion of the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea' in the 72nd National Film Awards, following issues with the registration process. The court instructed the ministry to make a reasoned decision within 10 days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has taken a crucial step by instructing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider including the Malayalam film 'Bougainvillea' in the 72nd National Film Awards submission list.
The directive comes after Amal Neerad Production, responsible for the film, filed a petition highlighting technical issues that had prevented their successful registration on the official awards portal.
The court has now called on the ministry to evaluate the appeal and issue a reasoned decision within the next 10 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Verizon's Strategic Overhaul: Navigating Competition with Major Layoffs
BJP Leads in Bihar Assembly Polls Amidst Fierce Competition
Rep. Adelita Grijalva signs petition to force House vote on releasing Epstein files, giving it the needed 218 signatures, reports AP.
NDRF's National CBRN Competition 2025: Building Resilience Against Emerging Threats
Govt Moves to Tackle Banking Competition, Accepts Inquiry Recommendations