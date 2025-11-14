Jammu and Kashmir's Unprecedented Growth Since 2019

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that Jammu and Kashmir has made significant strides economically and infrastructurally since 2019. At the valedictory function celebrating 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', he called for isolating terror elements within society.

Sinha, speaking at the event in Jammu, highlighted the impressive growth in the region's economy and infrastructure, a trend that began in 2021. He asserted that the industrialization efforts are guiding Jammu and Kashmir towards a prosperous future.

The event, organized by the Department of Culture, witnessed an unprecedented public turnout of over 20,000 citizens. Sinha praised the citizens' participation, which enabled Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the top national rank in the celebrations of the national song's anniversary.

