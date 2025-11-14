Jammu and Kashmir's Unprecedented Growth Since 2019
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the remarkable economic and infrastructure growth in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019, during the 150th-anniversary celebration of 'Vande Mataram'. He emphasized unity, denouncing radical elements in society, and hailed the region's top ranking in national participation for the event.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that Jammu and Kashmir has made significant strides economically and infrastructurally since 2019. At the valedictory function celebrating 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', he called for isolating terror elements within society.
Sinha, speaking at the event in Jammu, highlighted the impressive growth in the region's economy and infrastructure, a trend that began in 2021. He asserted that the industrialization efforts are guiding Jammu and Kashmir towards a prosperous future.
The event, organized by the Department of Culture, witnessed an unprecedented public turnout of over 20,000 citizens. Sinha praised the citizens' participation, which enabled Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the top national rank in the celebrations of the national song's anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Drives Towards Electric Future with New EV Charging Infrastructure
Delhi's Electric Bus Revolution: Charging Ahead with Infrastructure Upgrades
GVK Power and Infrastructure Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Insolvency Struggles
Reliance's Bold Leap: Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure and Renewable Energy in Andhra
Operation Endgame: Cybercrime Infrastructure Dismantled in Europol Crackdown