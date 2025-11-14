Dish TV Struggles Amid Changing Entertainment Landscape
Dish TV India Ltd reports a deeper consolidated net loss of Rs 132.65 crore in the September quarter of FY26, attributed to increased entertainment alternatives, inflation, and currency changes. Despite revenue and EBITDA drops, the company is optimistic about upcoming initiatives and new market ventures.
- Country:
- India
Dish TV India Ltd reported an expanded net loss of Rs 132.65 crore in the September quarter of FY26, primarily due to the emergence of alternative entertainment options, inflation-driven pressures, and currency depreciation. This marks a significant increase from a Rs 37.38 crore loss in the same period last year.
The company's operational revenue fell 27.41% to Rs 291.13 crore, a stark contrast to Rs 395.62 crore a year before. However, advertising revenue posted a notable increase, doubling to Rs 10.3 crore in the quarter, despite overall income declining by 25.28%.
CEO Manoj Dobhal indicated the company's strategic pivot towards diverse offerings like OTT App Watcho and Smart TV initiatives, viewing the changing Indian entertainment landscape as a growth opportunity. Despite challenges, Dish TV maintains strong engagement across platforms, aligning with market trends.
ALSO READ
Ancelotti's Tactical Evolution: Navigating Brazil's Defensive Transformation
Charlotte Prepares for Immigration Crackdown Amid Federal Operation Fears
Immigration Enforcement Tensions Rise in Charlotte
Abbott Unveils Advanced 'Ensure Diabetes Care' to Empower Diabetics
Scottish Rugby Stars Poised for Triumphant Return