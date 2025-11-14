Dish TV Struggles Amid Changing Entertainment Landscape

Dish TV India Ltd reported an expanded net loss of Rs 132.65 crore in the September quarter of FY26, primarily due to the emergence of alternative entertainment options, inflation-driven pressures, and currency depreciation. This marks a significant increase from a Rs 37.38 crore loss in the same period last year.

The company's operational revenue fell 27.41% to Rs 291.13 crore, a stark contrast to Rs 395.62 crore a year before. However, advertising revenue posted a notable increase, doubling to Rs 10.3 crore in the quarter, despite overall income declining by 25.28%.

CEO Manoj Dobhal indicated the company's strategic pivot towards diverse offerings like OTT App Watcho and Smart TV initiatives, viewing the changing Indian entertainment landscape as a growth opportunity. Despite challenges, Dish TV maintains strong engagement across platforms, aligning with market trends.