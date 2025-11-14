Devotee Donates Rs 1 Crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust

In a generous act of devotion, a person from Vijayawada donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. The donation was presented by Monish Venkat Satya Prakash's representative, Bhushan, to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu.

The trust is known for serving meals and beverages to thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala and other TTD locations. The initiative is funded by contributions from devotees globally, with funds deposited in nationalised banks and interest used for running expenses.

Originally launched in 1994 as the Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust, the initiative traces back to the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme initiated in 1985 by N T Rama Rao. The TTD manages multiple trusts promoting spiritual, social, and welfare activities, including healthcare and education. TTD oversees the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

(With inputs from agencies.)