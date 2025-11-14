Left Menu

Devotee Donates Rs 1 Crore to Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust

A Vijayawada devotee has donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, which provides daily meals to devotees at Tirumala. Managed by TTD, the trust is sustained through worldwide donations. It was restructured in 2014, evolving from prior initiatives focused on community feeding.

In a generous act of devotion, a person from Vijayawada donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. The donation was presented by Monish Venkat Satya Prakash's representative, Bhushan, to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B R Naidu.

The trust is known for serving meals and beverages to thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala and other TTD locations. The initiative is funded by contributions from devotees globally, with funds deposited in nationalised banks and interest used for running expenses.

Originally launched in 1994 as the Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust, the initiative traces back to the Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme initiated in 1985 by N T Rama Rao. The TTD manages multiple trusts promoting spiritual, social, and welfare activities, including healthcare and education. TTD oversees the revered Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

