Reviving Tradition: Himachal's Efforts to Reopen Shipki La Pass for Trade and Pilgrimage

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced efforts to reopen trade through the Shipki La pass, enhancing the region's connectivity with Tibet. The state government is in talks with the Centre to facilitate the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via this route.

Addressing attendees at the International Lavi Fair, held in Rampur, Sukhu highlighted the pass's potential for border tourism, boasting over 70,000 visitor arrivals. The event underscores the historical trade and cultural links between India and Tibet, and Sukhu extended his greetings for the fair's ongoing success.

Sukhu also addressed land rehabilitation for disaster-affected families, emphasizing the need for central approval to amend forest laws. Furthermore, he announced the transition of Rampur school to the CBSE curriculum, underlining educational advancements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)