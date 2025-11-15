Left Menu

Honoring Birsa Munda: A Legacy of Tribal Empowerment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored freedom fighter and tribal rights leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, recognized as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas'. Munda, born in 1875, led significant resistance against British rule and became a symbol of empowerment for indigenous communities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 09:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to esteemed tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. This day, celebrated across the nation as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas' or Tribal Dignity Day, commemorates Munda's pivotal role in challenging British colonial rule.

Birsa Munda, born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, is remembered for his leadership in mobilizing tribal communities against British oppression. His untimely death at 25 in British custody did not diminish his legacy as a symbol of resistance and empowerment for indigenous peoples.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, lauded Munda's sacrifices, emphasizing how his struggle against foreign domination continues to inspire generations. The Munda Rebellion he led remains a significant chapter in India's fight for tribal rights and self-governance.

