India's Green Leap: Pioneering Coal Gasification and Carbon Capture Complex Unveiled
New Era Cleantech Solutions has launched India's first greenfield Integrated Coal Gasification and Carbon Capture Complex in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. With a Rs 20,000 crore investment, the facility aims to reduce import dependency and enhance energy security, while processing 5 million metric tonnes of coal annually.
- Country:
- India
New Era Cleantech Solutions has taken a significant step towards energy self-reliance by initiating the development of India's first greenfield Integrated Coal Gasification and Carbon Capture Complex in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. The Rs 20,000 crore project comes at a crucial time when global gas supplies face disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.
The strategic complex is designed to convert India's plentiful coal resources into essential industrial products, thereby reducing the nation's reliance on imported chemicals and fuels. By processing more than 5 million metric tonnes of coal each year, it will produce ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and mono ethylene glycol, with plans to expand into products like urea and sustainable aviation fuel in future phases.
Cleared by the Maharashtra government in 2022, this initiative supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities. Madhusudan Agrawal, Chairman of New Era Cleantech Solutions, emphasized the project's role in promoting a circular carbon economy through the productive use of captured emissions, fortifying energy security in the long term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Navigates Conflict in West Asia to Safeguard Energy Security
Boosting Ties: Japan Seeks Australia's Help in LNG Crisis
Rahul Gandhi Questions Congress's Past and India's Energy Security
Rahul Gandhi's Bold Assertions on Nehru, Kanshi Ram, and Energy Security
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: Allegations of Compromised Leadership and Energy Security Concerns