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Modi's Influence Secures India's Energy Supply Amidst Global Chaos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global stature has played a crucial role in safeguarding India's energy supplies during the military conflict between Iran and the US. His intervention has ensured the continued passage of LPG carriers, while many nations face disruptions in energy supplies due to the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:25 IST
Modi's Influence Secures India's Energy Supply Amidst Global Chaos
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence on the global stage has been pivotal in securing India's energy supplies amid the conflict between Iran and the United States, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

LPG and gas supplies to various countries have been severely impacted by the escalating war situation, causing a significant crisis. However, Minister Singh highlighted how a single phone call from Modi ensured that Indian vessels carrying LPG continued their operations, while other nations faced interruptions.

Two Indian ships successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the number of safe passages, while discussions with regional governments continue to ensure further security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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