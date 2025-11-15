Trump Vs BBC: Billion-Dollar Legal Battle Looms Over Edited Speech

US President Donald Trump is poised to take legal action against the BBC following a controversy over the editing of his speech in a documentary aired last year. Despite the broadcaster's apology, Trump announced on Air Force One that he intends to file a lawsuit seeking damages ranging from $1 billion to $5 billion.

The BBC admitted that an unintended edit of Trump's January 2021 speech created the false impression that he had directly incited violence, leading to significant repercussions within the corporation. In response, top officials, including director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness, have resigned.

While the BBC expressed regret over the editing mishap, it declined to offer financial compensation. Trump argues that taking legal action is necessary to prevent such incidents in the future, stating that the situation is too serious to ignore.

(With inputs from agencies.)