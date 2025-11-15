Akon Rocks India with Electrifying Music Tour

Grammy-nominated popstar Akon made waves as he touched down in India for a much-anticipated music tour. Spotted at Mumbai airport, the singer exuded charisma, pausing to greet fans.

Akon, renowned for chart-toppers like "Smack That" and "Lonely," kicked off his tour in Delhi on November 9, followed by a dynamic show in Bengaluru on November 14. His tour will culminate with a grand finale at Mumbai's NESCO Centre this Sunday.

Fans captured online footage of Akon, donning a grey tracksuit and sunglasses, as he interacted with admirers at the airport. Accompanied by his wife Tomeka Thiam, Akon relived his connection with Indian audiences, having first performed in the country in 2007 with popular tracks like "Chammak Challo."

(With inputs from agencies.)