Dubai Honors Bollywood Icon: 'Shahrukhz' Tower to Grace City Skyline

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude over a Dubai commercial tower being named 'Shahrukhz' after him. This iconic recognition stands as a testament to his enduring legacy in a city that epitomizes dreams and ambition.

The 'Shahrukhz' tower, developed by Danube Properties, is projected to be completed by 2029. Notably, it will feature a statue of Khan in his signature pose, making it an integral part of Dubai's cityscape and further solidifying his influence and connection with the city.

In addition to this monumental honor, Khan is gearing up for his next cinematic venture, 'King'. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film, set for a 2026 release, will see Khan sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.

