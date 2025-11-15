Dubai Honors Bollywood Icon: 'Shahrukhz' Tower to Grace City Skyline
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan expresses gratitude for a commercial tower named 'Shahrukhz' in Dubai, slated for completion in 2029. The tower will feature his statue and symbolizes ambition. Khan will also star in 'King', directed by Siddharth Anand, set for a 2026 release with Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude over a Dubai commercial tower being named 'Shahrukhz' after him. This iconic recognition stands as a testament to his enduring legacy in a city that epitomizes dreams and ambition.
The 'Shahrukhz' tower, developed by Danube Properties, is projected to be completed by 2029. Notably, it will feature a statue of Khan in his signature pose, making it an integral part of Dubai's cityscape and further solidifying his influence and connection with the city.
In addition to this monumental honor, Khan is gearing up for his next cinematic venture, 'King'. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film, set for a 2026 release, will see Khan sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.
