The Power of Information: Kapil Sibal's Mission to Access Truth

Kapil Sibal, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister, emphasizes the importance of information access for societal progress. At a launch event of his show's 100th episode, Sibal highlighted challenges in obtaining reliable data globally, underscoring its necessity for dialogue, progress, and solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:09 IST
Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, at an event celebrating the 100th episode of his online series 'Dil Se With Kapil Sibal', highlighted the crucial role that access to reliable information plays in societal advancement. He criticized the global challenges in acquiring quality data, essential for dialogue and development.

Sibal proclaimed, "A society without information is parched," noting the absence of discourse and progress without it. He described the global issue of obstructed data flow as a significant obstacle to future solutions, citing polluted data as a pervasive problem.

The event, which featured a panel discussion with former Chief Justice UU Lalit and others, stressed the need for accessible data. Sibal's show aims to preserve India's contemporary oral history, capturing pivotal societal issues and unheard voices, with hopes that future generations will learn from these dialogues.

