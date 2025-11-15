Celebrating Tribal Legacy: Honoring Birsa Munda's Impact

The Kerala Raj Bhavan commemorated Tribal Pride Day on Saturday, celebrating the birth anniversary of the influential freedom fighter and tribal leader, Birsa Munda. This year, termed as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' or Tribal Pride Year, honors Munda's substantial contributions toward the progress of tribal communities, according to a statement by the Raj Bhavan.

Marked alongside the 25th Jharkhand Foundation Day, Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar commemorated Birsa Munda's enduring legacy as a formidable tribal leader, freedom fighter, and social reformer dedicated to combating the injustices faced by tribal communities during British rule. The Central Government has declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' to honor the ancient cultural heritage and resilience of India's tribal groups.

Visioning towards 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', the Governor highlighted Jharkhand's crucial role, endowed with vast mineral resources, in sculpting the country's destiny. He added that traditional tribal wisdom, which promotes harmony with nature, provides essential insights for achieving sustainable development.

