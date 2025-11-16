Left Menu

Keerthy Suresh: A Voice for Every Child - UNICEF's Newest Advocate

National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has been appointed as UNICEF India's new celebrity advocate. She aims to promote children's rights and mental health. Suresh is committed to leveraging her influence to inspire action for child welfare, bringing awareness to key issues impacting youth's well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:52 IST
Keerthy Suresh
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Keerthy Suresh, celebrated for her performances across Indian cinema, has embarked on a new journey with UNICEF India as their latest celebrity advocate. Her new role underscores the importance of children's rights and well-being.

Suresh has expressed her heartfelt commitment to this mission, emphasizing the nurturing of children's emotional and social skills as pivotal. This appointment empowers her to use her influence to champion these critical issues, ensuring every child receives the support needed to thrive.

UNICEF India expressed their enthusiasm in joining forces with Suresh, recognizing her broad audience appeal and capability to inspire meaningful change in children's lives. This collaboration highlights the shared goal of reaching the most vulnerable sections of the youth with essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

