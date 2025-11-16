Keerthy Suresh: A Voice for Every Child - UNICEF's Newest Advocate

Renowned actor Keerthy Suresh, celebrated for her performances across Indian cinema, has embarked on a new journey with UNICEF India as their latest celebrity advocate. Her new role underscores the importance of children's rights and well-being.

Suresh has expressed her heartfelt commitment to this mission, emphasizing the nurturing of children's emotional and social skills as pivotal. This appointment empowers her to use her influence to champion these critical issues, ensuring every child receives the support needed to thrive.

UNICEF India expressed their enthusiasm in joining forces with Suresh, recognizing her broad audience appeal and capability to inspire meaningful change in children's lives. This collaboration highlights the shared goal of reaching the most vulnerable sections of the youth with essential services.

