Yogi Adityanath Honors Uda Devi: A Tribute to Sacrifice and Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to freedom fighter Uda Devi on her martyrdom day, underscoring her as an enduring emblem of courage and opposition to injustice. Her act in 1857, where she killed 36 British soldiers during the First War of Indian Independence, remains a testament to her bravery.

Adityanath outlined significant efforts to restore and embellish Pasi heritage sites, including the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort, which will feature a new light-and-sound show. This initiative aims to educate future generations about the valor of regional warriors, enriching the historical knowledge available to the youth.

In education, his administration has broadened the syllabus to include lessons on freedom fighters from the Pasi community. The announcement of three new women's PAC battalions named after prominent female warriors signifies a focus on empowering women and honoring historical female figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)