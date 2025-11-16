Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Honors Uda Devi: A Tribute to Sacrifice and Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored freedom fighter Uda Devi on her martyrdom day, emphasizing her legacy as a symbol of courage against injustice. He announced initiatives to preserve Pasi heritage sites and integrate freedom fighters' stories into education. New women's battalions were also named after female warriors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:21 IST
Yogi Adityanath Honors Uda Devi: A Tribute to Sacrifice and Empowerment
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to freedom fighter Uda Devi on her martyrdom day, underscoring her as an enduring emblem of courage and opposition to injustice. Her act in 1857, where she killed 36 British soldiers during the First War of Indian Independence, remains a testament to her bravery.

Adityanath outlined significant efforts to restore and embellish Pasi heritage sites, including the Maharaja Bijli Pasi Fort, which will feature a new light-and-sound show. This initiative aims to educate future generations about the valor of regional warriors, enriching the historical knowledge available to the youth.

In education, his administration has broadened the syllabus to include lessons on freedom fighters from the Pasi community. The announcement of three new women's PAC battalions named after prominent female warriors signifies a focus on empowering women and honoring historical female figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested in Rs 30 Lakh Heroin Bust

 India
2
Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

Mystery of the Devastating Nowgam Police Station Explosion Unraveled

 India
3
FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

FIR Filed Over Obstruction at Shahi Jama Masjid

 India
4
Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

Russia's Strategic Advance in Zaporizhzhia: A Pivotal Battlefront

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025