Tamil Nadu's Champion for Press Freedom

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commended journalists on National Press Day for their role in upholding democracy. He praised those who resist the authoritarianism of the Union BJP government and continue to report on corruption and deceit. National Press Day highlights the critical role of a free press.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:25 IST
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of National Press Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded journalists for their pivotal role in maintaining democracy's vibrancy. Celebrated on November 16, the day recognizes the crucial function of a free and responsible press in society.

Stalin, in a social media statement, condemned the authoritarian tendencies of the Union BJP government, appreciating journalists who continue to uncover corruption and government missteps. He emphasized the indispensable role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy.

A report from the Press Information Bureau highlighted the impressive growth of registered publications in India, from 60,143 in 2004-05 to an anticipated 1.54 lakh by 2024-25, underscoring the media's expanding influence in shaping public opinion and fostering accountability.

