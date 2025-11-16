Germany Cancels Controversial Holocaust Artifacts Auction Amid Outrage

Germany has canceled a controversial auction of Holocaust artifacts after intervention from Polish and German officials, amid global backlash from Holocaust survivors and advocacy groups.

Initially scheduled for Monday, the auction included personal letters and identity documents. Critics described it as a 'cynical and shameless' commercialization of historical suffering.

The decision to halt the sale followed urgent calls for decency and respect for the memory of Nazi persecution victims, urging the artifacts be placed in museums.

