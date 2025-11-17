Divine Rush: Begin of Lord Ayyappa's Annual Pilgrimage

Early on Monday, a large number of devotees converged at the Lord Ayyappa Temple, marking the auspicious start of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Pilgrims, clad in customary black and carrying sacred bundles, queued for hours to offer prayers. Newly appointed chief priest E D Prasad Namboothiri opened the portals amidst traditional hymns.

With a maximum of 90,000 pilgrims allowed daily, the Travancore Devaswom Board ensures crowd control through virtual queue and spot booking systems. The global pilgrimage season extends over two months.