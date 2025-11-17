Left Menu

Divine Rush: Begin of Lord Ayyappa's Annual Pilgrimage

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Lord Ayyappa Temple to mark the start of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Devotees, in traditional attire, queued for blessings as the temple gates opened with rituals. The pilgrimage draws global visitors, with daily numbers controlled by a booking system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 17-11-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 09:02 IST
Divine Rush: Begin of Lord Ayyappa's Annual Pilgrimage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Early on Monday, a large number of devotees converged at the Lord Ayyappa Temple, marking the auspicious start of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Pilgrims, clad in customary black and carrying sacred bundles, queued for hours to offer prayers. Newly appointed chief priest E D Prasad Namboothiri opened the portals amidst traditional hymns.

With a maximum of 90,000 pilgrims allowed daily, the Travancore Devaswom Board ensures crowd control through virtual queue and spot booking systems. The global pilgrimage season extends over two months.

TRENDING

1
NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

NDA Gears Up for New Bihar Government Formation

 India
2
Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

Trump Urges Republicans to Unveil Epstein Files Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

Trump's Economic Warfare: Severe Sanctions Loom for Russian Allies

 Global
4
Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

Police Snag Illegal Liquor Haul Worth INR 90 Lakh in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025