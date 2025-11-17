Left Menu

Singer Megan Trainor addresses online criticism following a significant 60-pound weight loss. Emphasizing her commitment to health, Trainor shares her journey, involving lifestyle changes and medication, after having her second child. Despite feeling incredible, she faces negative comments on her new appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:31 IST
Megan Trainor Faces Backlash After Remarkable Weight Loss Transformation
Singer
Megan Trainor, the acclaimed singer known for her empowering anthems, recently opened up about the backlash she faced following a 60-pound weight loss journey. Appearing in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Trainor detailed how her decision to prioritize health drew unwarranted criticism from online trolls.

In a candid Instagram post in March, the 31-year-old revealed that she started using Mounjaro, a GLP-1 injectable medication designed for type 2 diabetes and obesity management. This decision came after she welcomed her second child with husband Daryl Sabara. Trainor also underscored the importance of working with healthcare professionals, having made substantial lifestyle changes with a dietician and trainer.

Despite her accomplishments, Trainor expressed surprise at the backlash, explaining how comments about her appearance left her feeling confused and saddened. She highlighted the irony of criticism intensifying just as she felt her healthiest and most confident. Trainor reflected on the episode, describing it as a poignant, albeit disheartening, chapter in her journey to health and wellness.

