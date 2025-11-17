Left Menu

Honoring History: Walong's Past Inspires Future Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led a commemoration of the 1962 Battle of Walong, celebrated for its historical and military significance. Plans are underway to develop Walong as a major tourist destination while honoring the soldiers' sacrifices and promoting local cultural unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 1962 Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein detailed efforts to transform Walong into a prominent historical and tourist site.

During the 63rd commemoration on Sunday, Mein highlighted the valor of 800 Indian soldiers who bravely faced nearly 4,000 enemy troops across challenging terrains in Anjaw district, while also praising the local community's steadfast support.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to honor its heroes, Mein unveiled initiatives like a war memorial museum and better digital infrastructure, aiming to boost tourism and enhance opportunities for local residents.

