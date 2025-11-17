Honoring History: Walong's Past Inspires Future Tourism

In a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 1962 Battle of Walong, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein detailed efforts to transform Walong into a prominent historical and tourist site.

During the 63rd commemoration on Sunday, Mein highlighted the valor of 800 Indian soldiers who bravely faced nearly 4,000 enemy troops across challenging terrains in Anjaw district, while also praising the local community's steadfast support.

Emphasizing the state's commitment to honor its heroes, Mein unveiled initiatives like a war memorial museum and better digital infrastructure, aiming to boost tourism and enhance opportunities for local residents.