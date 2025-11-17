Left Menu

Nagarjuna Highlights Cybercrime Threat After Family's Digital Arrest

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni recently revealed that a family member was digitally held by fraudsters for two days, six months ago. The incident was quickly resolved with police intervention. At a press conference, Nagarjuna urged caution against cybercriminals and praised the Telangana Police for their effective response.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, at a recent press conference, disclosed a harrowing cybercrime incident affecting his family. Six months prior, one of his family members was subjected to a 'digital arrest' by fraudsters for two days, a disturbing trend in cybercrime today.

Flanked by city Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other film industry professionals, Nagarjuna praised the quick response of the police, who intervened, prompting the fraudsters to vanish. Unlike traditional crimes, this emerging cyber threat involved impersonating law enforcement to extort money from victims by holding them through threats over digital means.

Nagarjuna took the opportunity to caution people against falling for these online traps and applauded the Telangana Police for their recent arrest of a cybercriminal, Emmadi Ravi, known for running websites screening pirated movies. Such enforcement efforts, he said, protect the film industry beyond just Telugu cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

