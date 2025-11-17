Left Menu

IDPs Demand Resettlement Before Manipur's Sangai Festival

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Imphal plan protests against the Sangai tourism festival, urging the government to prioritize their resettlement. The Committee of Protection of Meitei People highlights the importance of IDP resettlement and free highway movement before the event. Preparations for the festival continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:12 IST
IDPs Demand Resettlement Before Manipur's Sangai Festival
  • Country:
  • India

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Imphal valley districts are set to hold protests at their relief camps on Thursday. They aim to voice concerns over the Sangai tourism festival, scheduled to begin on November 21. The IDPs demand the Manipur government prioritize their resettlement before organizing such events.

Rajendra Singh, vice-chairman of the Committee of Protection of Meitei People, emphasized the need for resettling displaced individuals and ensuring free highway movement before the festival. Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the government's slow approach, despite promises for resettlement by December, urging public support for their boycott.

Preparations for the annual Sangai tourism festival are underway after being halted for two years due to ethnic violence. Authorities have deployed additional security forces at Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue, to ensure successful execution despite the mounting tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

England's Bold Bid to Break Ashes Curse Down Under

 Global
2
XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

XRP ETF Debut Sparks Institutional Crypto Adoption

 United States
3
Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

Congress Leader and PDP Chief Stir Controversy Over Red Fort Blast Remarks

 India
4
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025