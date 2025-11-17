IDPs Demand Resettlement Before Manipur's Sangai Festival

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across Imphal valley districts are set to hold protests at their relief camps on Thursday. They aim to voice concerns over the Sangai tourism festival, scheduled to begin on November 21. The IDPs demand the Manipur government prioritize their resettlement before organizing such events.

Rajendra Singh, vice-chairman of the Committee of Protection of Meitei People, emphasized the need for resettling displaced individuals and ensuring free highway movement before the festival. Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the government's slow approach, despite promises for resettlement by December, urging public support for their boycott.

Preparations for the annual Sangai tourism festival are underway after being halted for two years due to ethnic violence. Authorities have deployed additional security forces at Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue, to ensure successful execution despite the mounting tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)