Reinventing Indian Sports Entertainment: AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati's Cultural Fusion
AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati launch an innovative Indian sports entertainment venture that blends cultural heritage with wrestling. Bypassing an outdated GLW proposal, they aim to create original content reflective of India's athletic spirit and viewer expectations, targeting millennials and Gen Z over 40 weeks.
- Country:
- India
The flagship sports entertainment platform, AEx Sport, from London-based AdiGroupè, is making significant strides alongside India's Prasar Bharati. Together, they are embarking on an innovative project that intertwines India's rich entertainment and cultural heritage with the raw power of wrestling and a surge in national pride.
This new venture, described by insiders as a 'high-impact, Bharat-first vision,' aims to deeply resonate with and inspire the Indian audience. It specifically targets millennials and Gen Z with a compelling storyline, promising engagement over multiple seasons, thanks to its extensive grassroots outreach across urban and rural India.
Despite considering a proposal from Australian-originated GLW, AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati opted to discard their outdated approach in favor of a fresh, homegrown identity. This bold move marks a dedication to crafting content that reflects India's unique athletic spirit while aligning with its rapidly evolving viewer base.
