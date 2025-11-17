Reinventing Indian Sports Entertainment: AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati's Cultural Fusion

The flagship sports entertainment platform, AEx Sport, from London-based AdiGroupè, is making significant strides alongside India's Prasar Bharati. Together, they are embarking on an innovative project that intertwines India's rich entertainment and cultural heritage with the raw power of wrestling and a surge in national pride.

This new venture, described by insiders as a 'high-impact, Bharat-first vision,' aims to deeply resonate with and inspire the Indian audience. It specifically targets millennials and Gen Z with a compelling storyline, promising engagement over multiple seasons, thanks to its extensive grassroots outreach across urban and rural India.

Despite considering a proposal from Australian-originated GLW, AEx Sport and Prasar Bharati opted to discard their outdated approach in favor of a fresh, homegrown identity. This bold move marks a dedication to crafting content that reflects India's unique athletic spirit while aligning with its rapidly evolving viewer base.