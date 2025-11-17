Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Arunachalam Vellayan
Arunachalam Vellayan, former Chairman of the Murugappa Group, passed away at 72 after a prolonged illness. Known for his strategic direction, he expanded the conglomerate's diverse business operations. Vellayan held various leadership roles across industry and academia, leaving an indelible mark on Indian corporate culture.
- Country:
- India
Arunachalam Vellayan, the esteemed former Chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, passed away on Monday following a lengthy illness.
At 72, Vellayan leaves behind a legacy of leadership, survived by his wife, Lalitha Vellayan, sons Arun and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren. The Murugappa Group expressed their mourning in a statement.
Over his extensive career, Vellayan provided strategic leadership that was pivotal in the expansion of the Murugappa Group, reinforcing its status as a respected Indian conglomerate. His influence extended beyond the company, serving on boards of several major companies and leading industry organisations.
ALSO READ
MAHE Unveils 2025 Corporate Cricket Championship, Uniting Industry Leaders through Sport
Rathore Takes Helm: New Leadership in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir
The Installment Loan Industry's Tech-Driven Transformation
Kasyanov and Guriev: From Leadership to 'Extremists'
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience