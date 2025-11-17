Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Arunachalam Vellayan

Arunachalam Vellayan, former Chairman of the Murugappa Group, passed away at 72 after a prolonged illness. Known for his strategic direction, he expanded the conglomerate's diverse business operations. Vellayan held various leadership roles across industry and academia, leaving an indelible mark on Indian corporate culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:05 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Arunachalam Vellayan
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachalam Vellayan, the esteemed former Chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, passed away on Monday following a lengthy illness.

At 72, Vellayan leaves behind a legacy of leadership, survived by his wife, Lalitha Vellayan, sons Arun and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren. The Murugappa Group expressed their mourning in a statement.

Over his extensive career, Vellayan provided strategic leadership that was pivotal in the expansion of the Murugappa Group, reinforcing its status as a respected Indian conglomerate. His influence extended beyond the company, serving on boards of several major companies and leading industry organisations.

TRENDING

1
Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

Indian Boxers Shine as Pawan Bartwal Upsets World Cup Champion

 India
2
Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

Mastermind Behind Red Fort Car Blast Busted

 India
3
Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

Sabotage on Warsaw to Southeast Poland Railway: A Wake-Up Call

 Poland
4
Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

Dual PAN Card Case: Azam Khan and Son Sentenced to Seven Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025