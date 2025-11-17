Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Arunachalam Vellayan

Arunachalam Vellayan, the esteemed former Chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, passed away on Monday following a lengthy illness.

At 72, Vellayan leaves behind a legacy of leadership, survived by his wife, Lalitha Vellayan, sons Arun and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren. The Murugappa Group expressed their mourning in a statement.

Over his extensive career, Vellayan provided strategic leadership that was pivotal in the expansion of the Murugappa Group, reinforcing its status as a respected Indian conglomerate. His influence extended beyond the company, serving on boards of several major companies and leading industry organisations.