Tom Cruise Honored with Oscar: Cinema's Power Celebrated

Tom Cruise was honored with an honorary Oscar for his 45-year movie career during a ceremony on Sunday. Director Alejandro Inarritu praised Cruise's talent beyond his signature dangerous stunts. Meanwhile, the Pope hosted prominent Hollywood figures, expressing concern over the decline of cinemas.

Updated: 17-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:26 IST
Tom Cruise received an honorary Oscar on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in his 45-year-long cinematic journey. Alejandro Inarritu, director of an upcoming movie featuring Cruise, lauded his talent during the event, saying it extends well beyond the daring stunts that made him famous.

In a related event, Pope Leo hosted various Hollywood celebrities at the Vatican, where he addressed the precarious state of movie theaters. The Pope emphasized the importance of preserving the shared experience of cinema as stars like Cate Blanchett and Chris Pine listened intently.

The Pope's comments come at a time when cinema attendance has dwindled, prompting leaders in the film industry to find ways to revitalize the traditional movie-going experience and safeguard its cultural significance.

