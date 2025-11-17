Left Menu

Showdown in Miami: Paul vs. Joshua

YouTuber Jake Paul is set to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19 in a professional bout at Miami's Kaseya Center. This event will stream on Netflix, marking Paul's second live appearance on the platform. The fight promises to be a significant challenge for both competitors.

In a surprising turn of events, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will square off against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on December 19 at Miami's Kaseya Center. This fight, announced by Most Valuable Promotions, will be an eight-round professional bout, streaming live on Netflix globally.

At 28, Jake Paul will be confronting his most formidable opponent yet in Joshua, 36, a seasoned fighter with titles from the WBO, WBA, and IBF. Paul, brimming with confidence, described the match as 'Judgment Day,' and assured fans that he plans to 'put Britain's Goliath to sleep.'

Joshua, with an enviable record as a 2012 Olympic gold medallist and a two-time unified world champion, expressed no intention of showing mercy. After a recent defeat by Daniel Dubois, Joshua sees this as a prime opportunity to return to form and promises to 'break the internet' over Paul's face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

