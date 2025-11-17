Left Menu

On November 25, nearly 60 chartered planes will arrive for the Ram Mandir flag hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya, attended by PM Narendra Modi. Heightened security measures include additional CISF personnel and designated lounges for VVIPs. Arrangements for accommodations and medical facilities are underway to ensure a smooth event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:44 IST
Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Nearly 60 chartered planes are set to arrive in Ayodhya on November 25 for the highly anticipated flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir, an event expected to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other VVIPs, officials announced on Monday.

Heightened security measures are in place, with over 100 additional CISF personnel deployed at Ayodhya airport, as confirmed by airport director Dhirendra Singh. Given the influx of VVIPs, land arrangements have been made for about 60 chartered planes, while parking will be managed at nearby airports.

Preparations for the event include a special lounge for PM Modi and six VIP lounges for other dignitaries, such as the governor and chief minister. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to review the arrangements on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has secured 1,600 hotel rooms and tent cities to accommodate invitees, with medical facilities also on standby to manage any emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

