Controversy Over '120 Bahadur': Film Certification Challenged

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was presented with a plea challenging the certification and release of '120 Bahadur', a film starring Farhan Akhtar, which is claimed to misrepresent the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Petitioners, including the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, argue that the film distorts historical facts and fails to adequately honor the collective valour of the Ahir soldiers.

Senior advocate Dheeraj Jain indicated the Centre's commitment to deciding the petitioners' representation under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act within two days, emphasizing the film's portrayal issues of historical and constitutional importance.

