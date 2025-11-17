Left Menu

Controversy Over '120 Bahadur': Film Certification Challenged

The Punjab and Haryana High Court hears a plea against the film '120 Bahadur', which allegedly distorts the historical narrative of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Petitioners demand factual corrections and recognition of Ahir soldiers' bravery. The Centre will review the plea within two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was presented with a plea challenging the certification and release of '120 Bahadur', a film starring Farhan Akhtar, which is claimed to misrepresent the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.

Petitioners, including the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, argue that the film distorts historical facts and fails to adequately honor the collective valour of the Ahir soldiers.

Senior advocate Dheeraj Jain indicated the Centre's commitment to deciding the petitioners' representation under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act within two days, emphasizing the film's portrayal issues of historical and constitutional importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

