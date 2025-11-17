Controversy Over '120 Bahadur': Film Certification Challenged
The Punjab and Haryana High Court hears a plea against the film '120 Bahadur', which allegedly distorts the historical narrative of the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Petitioners demand factual corrections and recognition of Ahir soldiers' bravery. The Centre will review the plea within two days.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab and Haryana High Court was presented with a plea challenging the certification and release of '120 Bahadur', a film starring Farhan Akhtar, which is claimed to misrepresent the 1962 Battle of Rezang La.
Petitioners, including the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, argue that the film distorts historical facts and fails to adequately honor the collective valour of the Ahir soldiers.
Senior advocate Dheeraj Jain indicated the Centre's commitment to deciding the petitioners' representation under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act within two days, emphasizing the film's portrayal issues of historical and constitutional importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court to Decide Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Documents Case
Delhi High Court to Review Disputed Rs 30,000 Crore Will
High Court Slams MNS: Electoral Antics or Cultural Coercion?
Kerala High Court Intervenes in Young Candidate's Voters' List Removal
High Court Case: Family Drama Over Sunjay Kapur's Alleged Will