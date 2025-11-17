Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Statue of Virbhadra Singh Unveiled in Rohru

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a statue of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Rohru. The event celebrated Singh's contributions to the state's development, with ongoing projects worth Rs 250-300 crore in the region. Virbhadra Singh's legacy continues to inspire road and infrastructure advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:13 IST
Honoring a Legacy: Statue of Virbhadra Singh Unveiled in Rohru
statue
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to an influential leader, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday inaugurated a statue of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Rohru, Shimla district.

Minister Singh emphasized that Virbhadra's vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the development trajectory of both Rohru and the wider state. Despite facing formidable challenges, Virbhadra Singh's unwavering commitment to progress earned recognition across political lines.

Currently, multiple road projects worth Rs 250-300 crore are underway, enhancing the region's infrastructure. Former MP Pratibha Singh highlighted that Virbhadra's five-term election as MLA from Rohru underscored his devotion to regional advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Alleged Drug Network

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Alleged Drug Network

 India
2
Negligence Leads to Tragic Elevator Incident in Jammu Hospital

Negligence Leads to Tragic Elevator Incident in Jammu Hospital

 India
3
FEMA Acting Head David Richardson Steps Down

FEMA Acting Head David Richardson Steps Down

 Global
4
Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025