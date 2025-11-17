Honoring a Legacy: Statue of Virbhadra Singh Unveiled in Rohru
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh inaugurated a statue of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Rohru. The event celebrated Singh's contributions to the state's development, with ongoing projects worth Rs 250-300 crore in the region. Virbhadra Singh's legacy continues to inspire road and infrastructure advancements.
In a tribute to an influential leader, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday inaugurated a statue of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in Rohru, Shimla district.
Minister Singh emphasized that Virbhadra's vision and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the development trajectory of both Rohru and the wider state. Despite facing formidable challenges, Virbhadra Singh's unwavering commitment to progress earned recognition across political lines.
Currently, multiple road projects worth Rs 250-300 crore are underway, enhancing the region's infrastructure. Former MP Pratibha Singh highlighted that Virbhadra's five-term election as MLA from Rohru underscored his devotion to regional advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
