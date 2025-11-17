Odisha Mourns the Loss of Beloved Playback Singer Humane Sagar

Humane Sagar, a prominent figure in the Odia music scene, passed away at the age of 36 while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to severe health conditions.

Admitted last Friday, Sagar battled bilateral pneumonia, liver failure, and multi-organ dysfunction, among other complications. Despite aggressive medical intervention, he succumbed to his ailments on November 17 at 9.08 pm.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed their deep sorrow at the loss, highlighting Sagar's indelible contributions to music and cinema and offering condolences to his family.